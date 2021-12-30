Montgomery Co. Jail Visitation Suspended Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is suspending in-person inmate visitation due to the threat of COVID-19.

Montgomery County is currently at high risk of community transmission of the virus. That’s why the sheriff’s office is suspending visitation at the Mac-Sim Butler Detention Facility effective Friday, December 31, 2021.

Remote/off-site inmate video visitation is still available.

The sheriff’s office says it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust its health and safety protocols and procedures as needed.

If you have questions, contact the detention facility at (334) 832-1386.