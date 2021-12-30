More Storms Ahead For The Weekend!

by Shane Butler

Rain and storms depart to our east and the rest of the evening and overnight looks quiet for us. We keep a mostly cloudy sky with maybe a shower passing through but that’s about it. Temps will fall into the lower 60s for overnight lows. We’re back into an unseasonably warm day Friday. Temps climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s once again. A few showers will be possible at times but most spots actually remain dry. Our next rain/storm maker heads into the area Saturday. This disturbance will bring the threat for strong to severe storms. Some storms will be capable of damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The risk increases Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Everyone will need to be weather aware. The storms depart and much colder air spills into the state Sunday. Temps will fall through the day as gusty northwest winds bring in the colder/drier air. The skies clear and temps drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s Sunday night into Monday morning. Looks like winter will reclaim itself over the deep south going into the following work week.