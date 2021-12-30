Rain and Some Strong Storms Possible Today

by Ryan Stinnett

The threat for strong storm continues for our Thursday, but it is a low-end, “marginal risk” (level 1/5). The SPC has most of Alabama in this risk area as a few storms could produce strong gusty winds at times today; tornado threat is very low , but not zero. The day should feature partly sunny conditions with some scattered showers and storms. Highs will remain in the upper 70s.

NEW YEARS EVE: The SPC has issued a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for far North Alabama. Storms in that part of the state Friday afternoon could produce strong gusty winds; tornadoes for now are not expected. For us in South and Central Alabama, we should see a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered showers. It will be warm and muggy with highs near 80°.

NEW YEARS DAY: The SPC maintains nearly all of Alabama, in a severe weather risk, with the northern two-thirds of the state in the level 2/5 “slight risk.” With the “marginal risk: for South Alabama.

Storms could become severe late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night ahead of a cold front. For now it looks like the main threat will come from strong straight line winds; forecast wind fields are rather unidirectional, which will limit any tornado threat, but we will have a better handle on this situation in the days ahead. These storms will continue into the early morning hours on Sunday.

SUNDAY: The cold front pushes through Alabama Sunday morning, and will bring much colder air into Alabama on Sunday. Early morning temps will be in the upper 60s, but will fall into the 40s by late afternoon with a brisk north wind. Temperatures will be below freezing by Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be sunny and dry. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 50°, but we should see a gradual warming trend with low 60s returning by midweek.

Stay weather aware today!!!

Ryan