Alabama Shakespeare Festival Cancels Remaining “Cinderella” Performances Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival has announced that it is canceling all remaining performances of “Cinderella” due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew.

The remaining performances were to have been Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 31-Jan. 2 at 2PM.

ASF says there will be no additional performances of “Cinderella.”

ASF says it can move your tickets to any other scheduled production on its calendar for the season.

To reschedule for a different production, request a gift certificate or voucher, or request a refund, please contact the ASF Box Office at (334) 271-5353 or BoxOffice@asf.net. To expedite the change to your order, email the box office with your preferred performance date and time.