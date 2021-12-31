Alabama wins CFP Semifinal, 27-6 over Cincinnati

by Adam Solomon

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) —Top-ranked Alabama is headed to another national championship game. Brian Robinson ran for a career-high 204 yards, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns, and the defending Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl. The Bearcats had been undefeated and were the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team College Football Playoff. Alabama has won its last six semifinal games. The Tide have missed the four-team playoff only once in the eight seasons of the CFP and have won three national titles in that span. The national title game in Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Desmond Ridder and the breakthrough Cincinnati Bearcats have stalled on the big stage against top-ranked Alabama. The Bearcats help up pretty well as the first non-Power Five school to reach the College Football Playoff. They just couldn’t do much in a 27-6 loss to the Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl. Cincinnati had a chance after an interception near midfield trailing by 11 late in the third quarter. But the Bearcats went backward and faded from there.