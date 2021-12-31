Cotton Bowl: Bama’s Brian Robinson, Jr. Ready to Ramp Up Run Game Against Cincinnati

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s running game has been overshadowed in the buildup for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and All-America receiver Jameson Williams have put up huge numbers through the air.

The ground production has ranked among the lowest in Nick Saban’s 15 years. The run game could still play a major role in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.

The Tide plan to lean heavily on Brian Robinson Jr. The 1,000-yard runner leads the SEC with 14 rushing touchdowns and has the second-most carries in the SEC despite injuries.

The Cotton Bowl is at 2:30PM CST today on ESPN, with the Orange Bowl game between Georgia and Michigan following at 6:30. The winners of these games will play for the National Championship on Monday, January 10.

