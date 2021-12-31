Warm End to Year; Strong to Severe Storms Expected Saturday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW YEARS EVE: For today, we will see more clouds than sun, with some scattered showers. It will remain very warm with upper 70s and lower 80s across the state. Ringing in the new year tonight, it will be very mild and breezy with temperatures near 70°. There could be a few light showers.

NEW YEARS DAY: The SPC has much of North and Central Alabama outlined in a “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) across Alabama, with a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for Central Alabama, and the “marginal risk” (level 1/5) south of there.

Storms late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night will be strong and could be severe across the state, with potential for strong winds and hail. There is a conditional tornado threat as well, but for now, the forecast wind fields, keep that threat low and the greater threat of these appears to be over the northern half of the state. The main window for severe storms for Central and South Alabama looks to be from about 8PM Saturday evening through 8AM Sunday morning. Of course we will be updating the forecast regularly in the next couple of days so stay tuned…

With the worst of the weather expected during the overnight hours, now is this time to prepare and review your severe weather safety plan. Be sure you have a way of hearing warnings if they are needed. NEVER an outdoor siren. The baseline is a NOAA Weather Radio (every home and business needs one!). Be sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone, and download the free Alabama News Network weather app. In your safe place be sure and have helmets for everyone, along with hard sole shoes and a portable airhorn.

SUNDAY: The cold front pushes through Alabama early Sunday morning and much colder air rolls into Alabama. High temps will occur very early in the day and will fall into the 40s by late afternoon. As the cold air rushes into the state, there will likely be some snow flurries over the northern half of the state, but these will not have any impacts. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be sunny and dry. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 50°, but mid and upper 50s should return on Tuesday and Wednesday.