11-Year-Old Boy Missing in Equality

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an 11-year-old boy who is missing from Equality.

Zayden Hudgins was last seen on December 31, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m. wearing black sweatpants with a gray and black shirt in the area of Coosa County Road 4.

He is six feet tall and 200 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Zayden Hudgins, please contact the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 377-4922 or call 911.