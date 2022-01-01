Four People Shot in Separate Shootings on New Year’s Day Morning in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened on New Year’s Day morning that have left four people injured.

From Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams:

– Police and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of Norman Bridge Road at 12:29 a.m., where they found a woman who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

– Police responded to a hospital at 1:54 a.m. where a man was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound he suffered after being shot in the 1600 block of E. Shirley Lane.

– Police also responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive at 2:27 a.m. where they found a man who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

– Police again responded to a hospital at 4:50 a.m. where a man was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound after being shot in the 1400 block of Pheasant Drive.

Lt. Williams says there is no additional information about these shootings at this time. He says the final homicide numbers for 2021 will be available some time next week.