Montgomery Police Searching for Suspects in New Year’s Day Homicide: Photo Gallery
Montgomery Police say a man was shot and killed on Saturday evening, New Year’s Day.
Two suspects who are pictured here are wanted for questioning in connection with this murder.
Police say they were called to Mobile Road near Beecher Street Saturday afternoon in reference to a person shot.
On the scene contact was made with an adult male who was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no additional information available at this time.