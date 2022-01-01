Montgomery Police Searching for Suspects in New Year’s Day Homicide: Photo Gallery

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Suspect Suspect 06 Suspect 05 Suspect 04 Suspect 03 Suspect 02

Montgomery Police say a man was shot and killed on Saturday evening, New Year’s Day.

Two suspects who are pictured here are wanted for questioning in connection with this murder.

Police say they were called to Mobile Road near Beecher Street Saturday afternoon in reference to a person shot.

On the scene contact was made with an adult male who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Categories: Crime, Montgomery, News

Related Posts