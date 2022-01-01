Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Sunday Morning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is tracking the possibility of strong to severe storms that will arrive in our area this evening through Sunday morning.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows an enhanced risk of severe weather in the far northwest corner of our viewing area, including Greene County and parts of Hale and Perry counties.

A slight risk or a marginal risk covers the rest of Central, West and South Alabama.

Risks include tornadoes, high winds and quarter-size hail.

The timing starts from roughly 5PM Saturday through 9AM Sunday.

Saturday will be another day of unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs possibly reaching the low 80s in some areas. The storms are in association with a cold front. Once the front passes your area, the storm threat will be over and you’ll notice a steady fall in temperatures on Sunday.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free Alabama News Network weather app and make sure you have the alerts turned on:

iPhone – Android

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

Alabama News Network will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

Watches & Warnings

Live Interactive Radar

Exclusive WeatherSTEM – live conditions in Montgomery

Weather Authority: Twitter – Facebook

Weather Authority Web Page

Safe from the Storm – storm safety tips