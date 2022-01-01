Storm Alert Overnight Into Sunday Morning!

by Shane Butler

The threat for strong to severe storms arrives in our area later tonight into Sunday. The window opens up around midnight and continues through late Sunday morning. The storms will enter west Alabama and push eastward. Any individual cells will be monitored closely for tornado development. Most of the storms will be along a squall line. The line will be capable of damaging winds, hail, very heavy rain, and even a few spin up tornadoes. You will need to remain weather aware overnight. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings. Of course we will be here and on the air if any warnings are issued for our area.

Looks like a return to winter beginning Sunday and continuing into next week. A fresh batch of much colder air will invade the region Sunday. Gusty northwest winds will usher in the cold and drier air. Temps will be dropping throughout the day. We’re in the upper 20s to lower 30s Monday morning. High pressure will establish itself and that will mostly clear and dry through midweek. Temps will begin to warm a bit and we’re back in the 60s for afternoon highs. Another frontal system makes a run at us Thursday. This system will be our next rain maker. It’s a quick round of rain and then we’re back to sunshine Friday into that following weekend.