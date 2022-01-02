Alabama Lawmakers Face Decisions on $1.5 Billion in Relief Funds

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers face decisions in the coming months on how to spend more than $1.5 billion in pandemic relief funds.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed ( R-Jasper) said it will be one of the major issue before lawmakers in the session that begins Jan. 11.

He said proposals are still being developed, but he expects money to be steered toward a combination of local and regional projects as well as reimbursements to healthcare providers.

Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the American Rescue Plan.

The state has received the first half of the money and so far steered $80 million to hospitals and nursing homes and $400 million on a controversial prison construction plan.

