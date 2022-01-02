Issues to Watch in 2022 Session of Alabama Legislature

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Jan. 11 for the 2022 legislative session.

A major issue before lawmakers will be how to spend more than $1.5 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers will first be tasked with allocating the $580 million remaining of the state’s first allocation.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said proposals are still being developed, but he expects money to be steered toward a combination of local and regional projects as well as reimbursements to health care providers.

Other issues before lawmakers are expected to include a proposal to do away with concealed carry permits, new restrictions on abortion and lottery and casino legislation.

