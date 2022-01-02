Montgomery Police Investigating Second Fatal Shooting of 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a second fatal shooting that happened on New Year’s Day.

Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams says a man was shot to death in the 3800 block of South Court Street at about 10 p.m. The location is near Delano Avenue.

Williams had no other details available.

Earlier in the day, a man was fatally shot in the area of Mobile Road and Beecher Street. Police have released photos of possible suspects in that case.

There were also four other shootings early on New Year’s Day in Montgomery that left four people injured.