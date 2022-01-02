Montgomery Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help in finding a missing man who they say suffers from dementia.

John Smith was last seen with his wife Marylon on Sunday at 3133 Old Dobbin Road. Police say they both have dementia. Marylon Smith has since been found.

Police believe John Smith should be occupying a 2005 Silver Mercury Grand Marquis displaying Alabama tag 3BG4254.

He is described as six feet tall and 178 pounds.

If you have any information regarding John Smith’s whereabouts, please call Montgomery Police at (334) 625-2832 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.