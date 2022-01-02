Rain/Storms Today Then Rain/Snow Mix Tonight

by Shane Butler

Areas of rain along with embedded t-storms will continue across south and east Alabama this afternoon. Any strong to severe storms will be confined to our southern and eastern most counties. Elsewhere is looking cloudy and wet. Temps will be falling from west to east as much colder air spills into the area behind an area of low pressure. This low moves over the state tonight into early Monday. Wrap around moisture will lead to additional showers and a wintry mix for some. A rain/snow shower mix is possible across our northern counties. That’s going to be roughly from Marengo to Tallapoosa county. No accumulation is expected but there may be burst of snow showers especially the farther northward you go towards Birmingham and the Tennessee Valley. No travel issues around here but slick spots may develop over parts of north Alabama overnight.

We’re trending dry but colder heading into the first week of the new year. Upper 20s to lower 30s are likely for the next few mornings. Afternoon highs in the 50s to lower 60s. High pressure will move back over the region. This will provide a clear sky through at least midweek. Another frontal system makes a run at us Thursday. We expect some showers to move through the area. A second round of colder air will surge into the area behind the front. Looks like we’re done with any record warmth for now. Old man winter is re-establishing his claim to our weather going forward!