Two People Killed in Montgomery County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say two people have been killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.

State troopers say 57-year-old Lisa Hoffman of Troy was driving north on the southbound side and hit an SUV head-on. The SUV was driven by 55-year-old Arnold Forrester of Columbia.

Investigators say both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, about 17 miles south of Montgomery.

State troopers have released no other information.