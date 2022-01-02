Two People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say two people have been killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
State troopers say 57-year-old Lisa Hoffman of Troy was driving north on the southbound side and hit an SUV head-on. The SUV was driven by 55-year-old Arnold Forrester of Columbia.
Investigators say both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, about 17 miles south of Montgomery.
State troopers have released no other information.