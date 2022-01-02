Woman Charged in Two Montgomery Fires

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a woman has been charged with two setting two fires.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says Shanice Griffin admitted to setting the fires.

Investigators say just before 8AM on New Year’s Eve, fire crews were called to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Chapman Street, which is near Highland Avenue. They say the fire started in a back bedroom.

At around 2:30PM on New Year’s Day, crews responded to a car fire in the 2100 block of East South Boulevard, between Narrow Lane Road and Woodley Road. They say a backpack and ID belonging to Griffin were inside, and that she was already a person of interest in the structure fire.

They say she was on the scene of the vehicle fire and was taken to Fire/Rescue headquarters downtown.

Cooper says Griffin is charged with criminal mischief for the vehicle fire and arson for the structure fire. She was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.