by Shane Butler



Winter has made a return to the deep south and its settling in for a few days. Tonight will be one of the coldest in quiet a while. The sky clears and the winds go calm. That’s a perfect setup for temps to plunge. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s by early Tuesday morning. High pressure builds over us once again and that keeps our sky mostly sunny through Wednesday. Temps will try to rebound and reach the lower 60s for highs by Wednesday afternoon. Another frontal system makes a run at us Thursday. We’re looking at clouds and periods of rain most of the day. That system moves out and high pressure returns for Friday into Saturday. Mostly clear and colder conditions at back but a quick warm up Sunday as the next front approaches. Temps climb into the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. As the temps climb, our rain chances increase and more rain works through the area Sunday. It’s quickly out and dry conditions return for Monday and the first few days of next week. A very active weather pattern making a stand for early January.