Bundle Up…Winter is Back!!!

by Ryan Stinnett

It is cold and blustery this morning across the state with temperatures in the 30s and howling north winds, wind chills are well down in the 20s this morning. You’ll need the jackets all day as temperatures will not make it out of the 40s this afternoon. By the afternoon, the sky will clear and it will become sunny. Tonight, will be clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

REST OF WEEK: The sky will be sunny tomorrow, and it will warmer with mid to upper 50s across the area. Clouds and moisture will start to move into the area on Wednesday ahead of another cold front, but it will stay dry during the daylight hours. A few showers may be possible during the evening and late-night hours. Highs will be in the 60s. We can expect some showers at times throughout the day on Thursday, but those will quickly end by the evening hours. Highs will be in the 60s. Colder air moves into the area for Friday, and despite the mainly sunny sky, temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend will start off dry as we’ll have mostly clear sky on Saturday, but moisture returns on Sunday as another front will push through the area. Saturday’s highs will be in the 60s, then warming up to near 70°. With a big warm-up like that, we may have to watch for the potential of stronger storms Sunday and into Monday.

Stay warm today!!!

Ryan