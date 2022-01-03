Butler County Schools Switching to Virtual Learning

by Alabama News Network Staff

The superintendent of Butler County Schools has announced that the school system will switch to virtual learning through the middle of January.

Superintendent Joseph Eiland made the announcement on Facebook:

Butler County Schools will move to virtual learning through January 17, 2022. Students will return to in-person instruction on January 18, 2022. I hope you know that this causes me deep personal regret; it is however, in the best interest of our system’s overall safety.

Staff, ALL STAFF, will report as scheduled on January 5, 2022 and will report to school each day during this virtual period.

Students had already been scheduled for a remote learning day on Wednesday, January 5. The return to in-person classes is set for the day after the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.