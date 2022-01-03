Cold Monday, But Trending Milder Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Feels much more like winter across central and south Alabama. It was cloudy, cold, and windy and midday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph. Gusts were even higher, and wind chills were in the 20s to low 30s. The sky may gradually clear Monday afternoon, with high temperatures warming into the mid 40s at best. While winds remain breezy through sunset, they subside overnight. The sky looks generally clear with lows near 30°.

Temperatures trend milder Tuesday. Tuesday features plenty of sunshine too, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday night won’t be as cold, with lows near 40°. Clouds increase late Tuesday night or by Wednesday morning. Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday looks rain-free for now. However, Thursday likely features rain to some degree. It could be a rather light and somewhat scattered rain as another fronts rolls through Alabama. The front and associated cloud and rain likely hold temperatures in the 50s. While sunshine returns Friday, temperatures remain cooler behind Thursday’s front. Afternoon highs may only reach the mid 50s.

The weekend looks milder, with highs in the 60s to near 70°, especially Sunday. Saturday looks mainly dry with sunshine and some clouds. However, rain looks more likely Sunday, Sunday night, and next Monday. That rain arrives along a cold front, which could usher in another round of colder air early next week.