Football Fans React to 2022 National Championship Match Up

by Carrington Cole

The 2022 National Championship game is a week from tonight. The Alabama Crimson Tide is once again playing in the National Championship game and their opponent is one they just played against and beat not too long ago.

Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are set to play against each other in the National Championship, but will fans be bored after watching the 2 teams go against each other only a month ago?

Last week, Alabama and Georgia beat their respective teams in the semifinals and solidified their spots against each other in the upcoming championship. However, with their most recent game from December 4 still fresh in everyone’s mind, some fans doubt they will enjoy the National Championship.

We went out to Buffalo Wild Wings across from the Shoppes at Eastchase to ask fans what they think of the upcoming game. Crimson Tide fan Donald Arrington and Georgia Bulldogs fan Emma Rose were both optimistic about the match up.

“Of course Alabama’s gonna come out on top,” stated Arrington. “I don’t think anything’s gonna change from last time we played Georgia. We might score a few more points but other than that I don’t see the outcome being any different.”

“Alabama stirred the pot and they kind of want to win and so I think it’s gonna be an interesting game,” stated Rose. “I think Alabama knows that Georgia is upset and they really wanna win this game.”

Local fans still seem to be excited for the game and expect Georgia to fight back hard for their December 4 loss.

The 2022 National Championship game will take place Monday January 10 at 8pm.