Funeral Arrangements Announced for Former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley

by Glenn Halbrooks

Here are the funeral details for former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley.

According to New Hope Funeral Home in New Hope, the funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, at First Baptist Church, 247 Church Ave. in New Hope. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery, 5626 Main St., New Hope.

In addition, a memorial service will be held in Montgomery at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, location TBA. Masks will be required at both services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the AEA Foundation, 422 Dexter Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104, New Hope Cemetery Foundation, 1870 Oak Grove Rd, New Hope, AL 35760 or a charity of your choice.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Worley died Wednesday, December 29, at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. She was 70.

Worley was elected Alabama Secretary of State in 2002 and served one term before she was defeated. She was the last Democrat to hold that position.

From 2013-2019, she was the chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Earlier in her career, she was a teacher in Decatur and served twice as president of the Alabama Education Association.

