Montgomery County Mugshots (12/16/21-12/31/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/48 ATKINSON, DOCK – Violation of Community Notification Act

2/48 BERRY, SHONTIA – Holding for USM Only

3/48 BRAY, ANTON – Driving Under the Influence-Alcohol

4/48 BRISTOW, ALEXANDER – Burglary 1st

5/48 BURNETT JR, ANTHONY – Domestic Violence by Stragulation of Suffocation



6/48 CONNER, PATRICK – Driving Suspended

7/48 DAVIS JR, WILLIE – Theft of Lost Property III

8/48 DAVIS, JIMMY – Theft of Property 1st

9/48 DAVIS, ODARRIUS – Attempted Murder

10/48 DIXON, MARY – Possession Forged Instrument



11/48 FLOYD III, IVAN – Burglary II

12/48 FREEMAN, ANDRE – Arrested for Other Agency

13/48 GEORGE, KEVIN – Auto Burglary

14/48 GORMAN, SEQUAN – Robbery 1st

15/48 HARDY JR, PATRICK – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)



16/48 HARRIS, DARRYL – Burglary II

17/48 HAZEWOOD, BRANDON – Probation Revocation

18/48 HOUSTON, DONOVAN – Theft of Property 3rd

19/48 JACKSON, DEZMOND – Recieving Stolen Property 2nd (Firearm)

20/48 JOHNSON, JERUAD – Probation Revocation



21/48 JOITARAM, CHAUDHARI – DUI

22/48 KELLY, FRANK – Domestic Violation- Strangulation-Suffocation

23/48 LIGE, JAMES – By Order of Court

24/48 LIVINGSTON, DE’JA – Possession Forged Intrument

25/48 LIVINGSTON, ROBERT – Driving While Revoked



26/48 LOPEZ, SAMANTHA – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)

27/48 LUCAS, NICHOLAS – Burglary 3rd

28/48 MCARTHUR, CANDACE – Auto Burglary

29/48 MCCULLOUGH, RAPHAEL – Burglary 3rd

30/48 MITCHELL, NETTISIA – Holding for USM Only



31/48 NORMAN, CHARLES – DUI

32/48 OSBORNE JR, EUGENE – Robbery 1st

33/48 PARKER, REBECCA – Theft of Property

34/48 PICCOLA, GUISEPI – Theft of Property 1st

35/48 PORTERFIELD, TORREY – Assault 2nd



36/48 RAY, KENNETH – Criminal Mischief 1st

37/48 RUDOLPH, DERRICK – Assault 2nd (Prevent Police Officer)

38/48 SANKEY, GERALD – Probation Revocation

39/48 SMITH, DEL – On Loan from DOC

40/48 SMITH, HOPE – Probation Violation



41/48 SMITH, THOMAS – Theft of Property III

42/48 STARKS, WILLIE – Burglary III (Unoccupied)

43/48 STRONG, CHRISTOPHER – Arson 2nd Degree

44/48 THOMPSON, JOSHUA – Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

45/48 TYLER, ALBERT – Driving While Suspended



46/48 WHITE, DENIKKO – Rec Stolen Prop 1st

47/48 WILLISON, JENNIFER – Rec Stolen Prop 1st

48/48 YOUNG, NICK – SORNA Violation

































































































