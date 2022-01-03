Montgomery County Mugshots (12/16/21-12/31/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
1/48
ATKINSON, DOCK – Violation of Community Notification Act
2/48
BERRY, SHONTIA – Holding for USM Only
3/48
BRAY, ANTON – Driving Under the Influence-Alcohol
4/48
BRISTOW, ALEXANDER – Burglary 1st
5/48
BURNETT JR, ANTHONY – Domestic Violence by Stragulation of Suffocation
6/48
CONNER, PATRICK – Driving Suspended
7/48
DAVIS JR, WILLIE – Theft of Lost Property III
8/48
DAVIS, JIMMY – Theft of Property 1st
9/48
DAVIS, ODARRIUS – Attempted Murder
10/48
DIXON, MARY – Possession Forged Instrument
11/48
FLOYD III, IVAN – Burglary II
12/48
FREEMAN, ANDRE – Arrested for Other Agency
13/48
GEORGE, KEVIN – Auto Burglary
14/48
GORMAN, SEQUAN – Robbery 1st
15/48
HARDY JR, PATRICK – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
16/48
HARRIS, DARRYL – Burglary II
17/48
HAZEWOOD, BRANDON – Probation Revocation
18/48
HOUSTON, DONOVAN – Theft of Property 3rd
19/48
JACKSON, DEZMOND – Recieving Stolen Property 2nd (Firearm)
20/48
JOHNSON, JERUAD – Probation Revocation
21/48
JOITARAM, CHAUDHARI – DUI
22/48
KELLY, FRANK – Domestic Violation- Strangulation-Suffocation
23/48
LIGE, JAMES – By Order of Court
24/48
LIVINGSTON, DE’JA – Possession Forged Intrument
25/48
LIVINGSTON, ROBERT – Driving While Revoked
26/48
LOPEZ, SAMANTHA – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
-
27/48
LUCAS, NICHOLAS – Burglary 3rd
28/48
MCARTHUR, CANDACE – Auto Burglary
29/48
MCCULLOUGH, RAPHAEL – Burglary 3rd
30/48
MITCHELL, NETTISIA – Holding for USM Only
31/48
NORMAN, CHARLES – DUI
32/48
OSBORNE JR, EUGENE – Robbery 1st
33/48
PARKER, REBECCA – Theft of Property
34/48
PICCOLA, GUISEPI – Theft of Property 1st
35/48
PORTERFIELD, TORREY – Assault 2nd
36/48
RAY, KENNETH – Criminal Mischief 1st
37/48
RUDOLPH, DERRICK – Assault 2nd (Prevent Police Officer)
38/48
SANKEY, GERALD – Probation Revocation
39/48
SMITH, DEL – On Loan from DOC
40/48
SMITH, HOPE – Probation Violation
41/48
SMITH, THOMAS – Theft of Property III
42/48
STARKS, WILLIE – Burglary III (Unoccupied)
43/48
STRONG, CHRISTOPHER – Arson 2nd Degree
44/48
THOMPSON, JOSHUA – Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
45/48
TYLER, ALBERT – Driving While Suspended
46/48
WHITE, DENIKKO – Rec Stolen Prop 1st
47/48
WILLISON, JENNIFER – Rec Stolen Prop 1st
48/48
YOUNG, NICK – SORNA Violation
