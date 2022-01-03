New Fire Station Planned in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has announced a project manager for a new state-of-the-art fire station.

Jacobs Engineering Group has been selected to lead the project to build the fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street.

The new fire station is planned to be about 20,000 square feet. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response and other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer classroom space that will be available for the surrounding community to use, according to city leaders.

“This project will improve quality of place and quality of life by allowing our firefighters to establish deeper connections to the residents they serve,” Montgomery Fire Chief Miford Jordan said in a statement. “Of course, our mission is to serve and protect the people of our city, and this new fire station will allow us to bring more resources to the area to do just that.”

The redevelopment project is part of Mayor Steven L. Reed’s Montgomery Forward initiative. The City of Montgomery is reinvesting $50 million into the core of its community, including public safety and public transportation.