Two Vaccination Clinics in Selma Offer Protection Against COVID-19

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

COVID-19 and all of it’s variants are surging into the new year. Therefore, the fight to reduce the spread of the potentially deadly virus — rages on.

“There was the Delta variant. We had the Mu variant, the Lambda variant. Now we’ve got the Omicron,” said Vaughan Regional Medical Center Communications & Marketing Coordinator, Collins Pettaway III.

It’s an uphill battle that we’re honestly fighting. I think every person who works in healthcare can identify with that,” said Pettaway.

The hospital is hosting a Booster Vaccination Clinic this week on the 1st floor of the Medical Tower.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered at the event — from 8:30 to 11:30 Wednesday morning.

“We originally started offering the booster clinics back in November going into December, just as an effort to offer boosters,” said Pettaway.

“However, due to the sudden increase in COVID cases that we’re seeing, not just across the state, but also here in Dallas County, we want to make sure that our people have access to protection.”

Selma University is also providing an opportunity for people to get protection against the virus.

The college is hosting a COVID vaccination — and testing event — on campus Wednesday.

SU President Dr. Stanford Angion say healthcare professionals will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 am to 1 pm.

Angion says the event is not just for SU students. It’s also open — and free to the public.

“Because we are not an island unto our selves,” said Angion.

“We are all affected by this virus. And it’s transmittable so, we want to open it up where the community, they can bring their families if they would like. There’s no limit to the number of people who can come to be vaccinated.”

Health officials say the surge in COVID cases has been largely driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.