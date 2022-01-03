UPDATE: Montgomery Police Release Names of First Two Homicide Victims of 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has now released the names of two people who were shot to death over New Year’s Day weekend.

Police say 34-year-old Christopher Sankey of Montgomery was shot to death on Mobile Road near Beecher Street on Saturday, January 1, at about 3:11 p.m.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Jackson of Montgomery was shot to death in the 3800 block of South Court Street at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 1.

If you have information about either of these cases, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.