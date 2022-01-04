A Slight Warm Up Midweek

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the eastern US is keeping our weather quiet for now. We expect a mostly clear sky with temps in the lower to mid 30s overnight. It’s a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Temps will warm a bit with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another frontal system is set to make a run at us Thursday. Temps climb into the lower to mid 60s ahead of the boundary. Rain will move along and ahead of the frontal system. We don’t see anything more than rain with this system. Another surge of much colder air will spill into the area behind the frontal passage. Skies clear out and temps drop into the upper 20s early Friday. Temps only manage upper 40s for highs Friday afternoon. High pressure is back over us and that leads to mostly sunny and dry conditions through Saturday. A quick return to rain and possibly storms is ahead for Sunday. This will be another frontal system moving through the state. It moves out early Monday and we’re back into sunshine and dry conditions again. The air mass behind the front is cold and we’re looking at morning lows in the mid 20s through the middle of next week. It’s a very active weather pattern that will bring several ups and downs to our temperatures.