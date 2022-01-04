Arrest Made in Macon County Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says an arrest has been made in a homicide investigation in Macon County.

Sr. Trooper Larry Thomas says that Shorter police had asked for ALEA’s help on Saturday. The homicide had happened at a convenience store at 540 Main Street in Shorter.

Thomas says SBI agents identified 27-year-old Brandon Howard of Shorter as the suspect in the shooting death of 28-year-old Xavier Smith, Jr. of Shorter.

Thomas says Howard was arrested on Monday, January 3.