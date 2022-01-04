Campaign 2022: Jessica Taylor Exits U.S. Senate Race, Endorses Mike Durant

by Alabama News Network Staff

There has been a shakeup in the Republican race for U.S. Senate. Today in Huntsville, candidate Jessica Taylor announced that she is ending her campaign and endorsing fellow candidate Mike Durant.

Speaking at a luncheon of the Republican Women of Huntsville, Taylor said she did not want to see the seat end up in the hands of a career politician.

“After much reflection over this holiday season, I have decided that the best way to ensure the seat doesn’t go to another establishment candidates who is going to be beholden to special interests and lobbyists is for me to withdraw from this race and endorse Mike Durant,” she told the group.

Durant is a military veteran best known as the helicopter pilot who was shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident is joining the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. He is now the owner of an aerospace company in Huntsville.

I am excited to accept the endorsement of @JessicaTaylorAL! I’d like to thank Jessica for all that she has done for conservatives in Alabama and for her support of our growing campaign. #ALSen #ALPolitics pic.twitter.com/XmjDfufkzP — Mike Durant (@MikeDurantAL) January 4, 2022

The seat will be open in the 2022 elections with the retirement of six-term U.S. Senator Richard Shelby. Former Shelby Chief of Staff Katie Britt and 5th District Congressman Mo Brooks are also in the race. Another one-time candidate was Lynda Blanchard, who decided to switch to the governor’s race, running as Lindy Blanchard.

The primaries are May 24.