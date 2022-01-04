Ed Packard Enters Secretary of State’s Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ed Packard of Prattville, a 24-year employee of the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, has announced his candidacy for the office of Secretary of State.

Packard is a Republican, having previously been elected to the Autauga County Republican Executive Committee.

He notes that while the Secretary of State is assigned many tasks, such as those related to business services, lands & trademarks, and adoptions of babies and other young children from foreign countries, he says perhaps the highest profile tasks are those related to administering elections in our state.

“Alabama’s voters expect and are due the ability to vote in elections that are free and fair, ” Packard said. “Alabamians should not have to be concerned about whether our elections have integrity and credibility. We election administrators should faithfully implement the rules by which elections are held. And to ensure that is done, the Alabama Legislature should provide for post-election audits of all elections in the State of Alabama.”

The primaries are May 24.