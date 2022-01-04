Lew Burdette Joins Republican Race for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Republican Lew Burdette has announced that he is running for Alabama governor.

Burdette made the announcement Tuesday at King’s Home in Chelsea.

Burdette is president of King’s Home, a nonprofit Christian-based organization that provides group home residential care and support to women and children who have fled domestic abuse. Before joining King’s Home in 2002, Burdette was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Books-A-Million.

He is a native of Roanoke.