Montgomery police have made an arrest in a December homicide.

Police say they have charged 22-year-old Herve’ Owens of Montgomery with murder.

Owens is accused of killing 20-year-old Michael Woods of Montgomery on December 22. Woods was shot in the 5800 block of Darien Drive.

Owens was taken into custody on January 4 and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.