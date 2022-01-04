Search for Missing Colorado Woman Underway in Wilcox County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are searching for a missing woman out of Colorado.

Details are limited, but the search is taking place near the Wilcox and Monroe county lines.

Investigators say 56-year-old Cheryl Pence and her son, 37-year-old Michael McBee, were staying at a hotel in Florida. It is unclear how they ended up in Wilcox County.

Authorities were able to locate the son Monday. Soon after, he was taken to the hospital for possible treatment.

According to her husband, Pence has mental health issues and they are concerned for her safety, especially with the colder weather Alabama has had lately.

If you have seen Cheryl Pence or know her whereabouts, you can urged to contact the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office immediately.