Sunny and Warmer Tuesday Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THIS WEEK: Today will be a sunny day and warmer with temperatures returning to the mid and upper 50s after being in the 20s in many locations this morning. Dry weather continues through tomorrow with highs in the 60s, but clouds will increase by afternoon. Another cold front will bring periods of light rain to the state Thursday; the precipitation could begin as a “wintry mix” over the Tennessee Valley of far North Alabama Thursday morning, but for the rest of the state, it will be an all rain event. Thursday will be feature highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Behind the front, expect another shot of cold air as Friday morning lows will be in the 20s, and despite it being sunny Friday, highs will hold in the upper 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry, partly sunny, and warmer with highs back in the low 60s. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with some rain possible, especially late in the afternoon into Sunday night. Sunday’s high will be in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain ends early in the day Monday, followed by a clearing sky. Most of the week looks dry, although rain could return Thursday night and Friday as another cold front approaches. Temperatures next week look fairly seasonal with highs most days in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 30s.

Have a Terrific Tuesday!!!

Ryan