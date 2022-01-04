Sunshine And Milder Through Wednesday; Rain Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was cold across central and south Alabama. All locations fell below freezing, with widespread frost by sunrise. Many locations fell into the 20s, including a morning low of 26° in Greenville and 28° at Dannelly Field in Montgomery. However, Tuesday afternoon looks mostly sunny and milder. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night looks mostly clear and cold, but not as cold, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday features a bit more cloud-cover. However, the sky remains partly cloudy on average. Wednesday remains rain free, and features seasonable temperatures. Highs range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain returns Thursday as a cold front arrives and moves through Alabama. Spotty showers appear possible Thursday morning. However, the rain probability appears higher during the afternoon. Rain amounts don’t look very heavy, and some locations may not see rain at all. Temperatures warm into the 50s to possibly 60s, cooler north and west, warmer south and east. Temperatures fall while and after the rain moves through, accompanied by the cold front. Rain ends Thursday night, the sky clears, and temperatures fall to near or below freezing.

Friday looks mostly sunny but cool with highs in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. Friday night lows fall into the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. However, the weekend looks milder. Temperatures warm into the 60s Saturday. Highs could be near 70° Sunday, but rain and perhaps some storms appear likely. Rain continues Sunday night, but ends Monday morning.

Another cold front follows Sunday’s round of rain. Early next week looks cooler and drier, with sunshine becoming abundant by Tuesday. However, temperatures may not exceed the 50s next Monday and Tuesday afternoon, with lows in the 30s each night.