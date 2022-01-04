University of Alabama Restarts Face Mask Policy in Most Locations

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama has announced that it is restarting its face mask policy, due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Masks are now required, regardless of vaccination status, in these places:

Academic buildings, including library and classroom buildings

Administrative and office buildings (except when distanced)

Health care facilities, including UMC and SHC

Campus transportation

Other areas as officially designated by the University

The university is resuming operations effective Tuesday, January 4, with spring semester classes beginning on Wednesday, January 12.

