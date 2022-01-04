University of Alabama Restarts Face Mask Policy in Most Locations
The University of Alabama has announced that it is restarting its face mask policy, due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Masks are now required, regardless of vaccination status, in these places:
Academic buildings, including library and classroom buildings
Administrative and office buildings (except when distanced)
Health care facilities, including UMC and SHC
Campus transportation
Other areas as officially designated by the University
The university is resuming operations effective Tuesday, January 4, with spring semester classes beginning on Wednesday, January 12.
Read more about COVID-19 policies at the University of Alabama