A Bit Warmer Today; Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR TODAY: After the cold start to the day, we are seeing plenty of sunshine warm up us into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, but clouds will increase late in the day.

RAIN RETURNS: Another cold front will bring periods of light rain to the state tomorrow. It looks like the precipitation should begin as a “wintry mix” over the Tennessee Valley of far North Alabama Thursday morning, and North/Central Alabama should see a cold rain. For us in Central and South Alabama, we should see temps climb into the 60s with rain likely by afternoon. As soon as the front passes your locations, temperatures will fall into 40s by late in the day.

FRIDAY: Very cold air flow into Alabama and by Friday morning, we should see lows down in the 20s across the southern half of the state. Wind chills could be in the teens. Friday will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold with lows back in the 20s, but the day will be sunny and warmer with highs back in the low 60s. Clouds begin to increase Saturday night ahead of the next front that will bring rain and some storms back to Alabama on Sunday. For now severe storms are not in the forecast. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain ends early in the day Monday, and it will be colder with highs in the 50s. The rest of the week looks dry, although rain could return around Friday as another cold front approaches. Temperatures next week look fairly seasonal with highs most days in the 50s, and lows in the 30s.

Make someone smile today!!!

Ryan