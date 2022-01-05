Alabama election year heats up, Political Analyst Steve Flowers weighs in

by Mattie Davis

This is the state’s monumental political year as Alabama has a off-year or midterm election year cycle, and, among others, the U.S. Senate and Governor’s races are getting serious as the primaries are just four months away.

The Alabama election year is in full swing as candidates begin to qualify. According to Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers, Alabama has become such a one party state that the winner of the Republican primary will be elected.

It was thought that Governor Kay Ivey would have no problem keeping her spot. However, in recent weeks two viable candidates have announced their intent to run for governor, Lindy Blanchard and Tim James.

“It depends on how much Tim James and Lindy Blanchard spend,” Flowers said. “They both have a lot of personal money.”

As more people qualify and place their names in the hat for the governor’s seat, it could make it more likely for the election to go into a runoff.

“If she (Gov. Ivey) gets into a runoff it may make her vulnerable. So, that’s the big thing, is to get her into a runoff”

In the Republican contest for the U.S. Senate, recent polling shows a close race between Congressman Mo Brooks and first-time candidate Katie Britt. However, Flowers believes pilot and author Mike Durant could be a hidden factor or wild card in the race.

“Right now, it’s a two-person race, but I say its formulating into a three-person race.”

For most other constitutional offices up for election, with the exception of Secretary of State and State Auditor, Flowers believes the incumbents are likely to be reelected with little to no competition.

“Most of them are incumbent, and its difficult to beat an incumbent especially in a secondary race.”

Both Republican and Democrat candidates must qualify by January 28th. Primary elections will be May 24th.