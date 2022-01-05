Four Juveniles Face List of Charges in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged four juvenile males with a list of charges.

Police say one of them is 16 years old. The others did not have their ages released.

Police say the four are charged with first degree robbery that happened on January 2 at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of South Panama Street and Cherry Street.

They are also all charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling on January 3 at about 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Plantation Way.

The younger males were also charged with firing a gun into an occupied dwelling and firing into an unoccupied vehicle on January 2 at about 11:10 a.m. in the 2300 block of Palmetto Street and first degree robbery and second degree assault on January 2 at about 5:50 p.m. in the area of Gibson Street and Baffin Drive.

Police say the 16 year old was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility and the three other juveniles were released to a guardian.