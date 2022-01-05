Mild Wednesday, Rain Thursday, Then Cold Again Friday

by Ben Lang

Even though temperatures fell into the 30s early Wednesday morning, midday temperatures quickly rebounded into the 50s and low 60s. Wednesday afternoon looks partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday night looks partly cloudy and less cold with lows in the 40s. Thursday morning looks mainly dry and could feature a bit of sunshine. However, Thursday looks mostly cloudy to overcast with showers, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures peak near 60°. However, temperatures drop during and after rain arrives.

Most of the rain comes to a close by mid-evening. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night. However, all of Thursday’s rain ends long before temperatures approach freezing. Friday features a lot of sunshine, but temperatures may not exceed the 40s for many during the day. Friday night looks cold again, with lows near or below freezing (32°).

The weekend looks milder, but features a likely and more significant round of rain. However, Saturday looks mainly dry. The sky becomes partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs in the 60s. A few showers appear possible by the late evening, but rain coverage remains very low Saturday. That changes at some point Sunday, with rain and a few storms becoming likely by Sunday evening. Rain continues Sunday night, then a cold front pushes through our area.

Clouds linger Monday, with a few showers possible early as the front departs. Temperatures probably won’t exceed the 50s Monday afternoon. Monday night lows fall into the 30s. Sunshine returns in full supply Tuesday, but high temperatures likely remain shy of 60°. Next Wednesday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs still generally in the 50s.