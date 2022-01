by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who is wanted on burglary and criminal mischief charges.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Blake Moore is accused of unlawfully entering a house and, in the process, damaging assorted property.

He is described as being 31 years old, 5’11” and 195 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Blake Moore, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.