Montgomery Police Make Second Arrest in Vaughn Plaza Road Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made a second arrest in a murder case from December 2021.

Police say they have charged 21-year-old Kentarius Stephens with murder and attempted murder.

On December 5 at around 1:15 a.m., police say 24-year-old Alfred Smart was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Vaughn Plaza Road. That’s just outside of the bypass and off Vaughn Road.

On December 15, police arrested 23-year-old Jamie Williams of Montgomery and charged him with murder in the same case.

Police have released no other information about the investigation.