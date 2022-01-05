PHOTOS: Prattville Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/3 Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers





Prattville police need help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a business.

Police say on Monday, January 3, at about 8:02 p.m., a male went into a business in the 1900 block of Cobbs Ford Road. The suspect passed a note to the cashier stating he had a gun and to give him the money. The suspect then pulled out a plastic bag and the cashier emptied the contents of the register into the bag.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the suspect was seen getting into a black four-door car, which had several other people inside, heading north on McQueen Smith Road.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.