Southern Union State Community College Launches New Health Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

Southern Union State Community College has launched a program to train physical therapy assistants, joining a half-dozen other Alabama community colleges that offer such programs.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that students in Southern Union’s program begin classes this week.

The college’s Valley campus will offer an associate’s degrees in physical therapy assistance following an accreditation process.

Southern Union graduated 17 students in a trial program that ended last semester and served as a final hurdle to accreditation.

The recent graduates have already had job offers from local medical facilities like Hughston Clinic as well as hospital and rehabilitation facility offers in Columbus, Georgia and Newnan, Georgia.

