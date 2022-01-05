Two Vaccination Clinics Offer Protection from COVID-19

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma and Dallas County had two opportunities — to protect themselves against COVID-19 Wednesday — as the number of cases in the area — continues to rise.

Vaccinations were available — and free to the public — at Vaughan Regional Medical Center — and Selma University.

Sixty-five year old Eloise Johnson of Orrville has been vaccinated against COVID-19 — and though she hasn’t gotten a booster shot yet — she’s planning to.

“I don’t want to catch nothing, I want to be safe. I don’t want to die, I want to live,” she said.

Dallas County is experiencing a surge in COVID cases — due to the highly contagious omicron variant — in addition to the increased exposure — caused by family gatherings during the holiday season.

Tim Anderson is the Chief Nursing Officer at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma.

“We did not experience the surge until really last week,” he said. “And we saw a large surge into emergency room patients. And also admissions to the hospital.”

Healthcare officials say — the un-vaccinated are the most at risk — from the potentially deadly virus.

Unlike his wife, Eloise — Alfonso Johnson — has never been vaccinated.

He says his faith in God to keep him safe — is the reason he hasn’t.

“He say, “I will preserve your going out and your coming in. I will protect you. No weapon that’s formed against you shall prosper.””

“If you walk with God that’s a beautiful thing,” said Eric Boone with the Christian Medical Health Initiative.

“But the reality of it is — if you break your leg, you’re going to go to you’re doctor. You can’t have it both ways.”