Umbrella Alert Thursday

by Shane Butler



A rather active weather pattern is ahead for our area. A cold front moves southward into the region Thursday. Cloudy and wet conditions will accompany the boundary. Temps warm into the lower to mid 60s ahead of the front but quickly drop with the frontal passage Thursday afternoon. The skies clear and temps plunge into the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday morning. We’re back into sunshine but temps only manage mid to upper 40s Friday afternoon. We get into the weekend with temps warming nicely into the lower 60s Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will provide us a pretty decent day. Another front makes its way into the region Sunday. Temps will warm into the upper 60s to around 70 ahead of this boundary. We expect a round of rain and storms to work through here. A few strong storms may accompany this front. We return to sunny and dry conditions to start off next week. High pressure re-establishes itself and another quiet weather pattern settles over us. Temps will start out cold in the 30s and rebound into the 50s for highs. That’s just a little bit below average for this time of the year.