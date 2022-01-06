3 Degree Guarantee: Council on Substance Abuse Gets $1,150 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new month means it’s time to give away a new check as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Council on Substance Abuse, or COSA. We are presenting the group a check for $1,150, which is what we raised in December.

COSA is a local non-profit that was founded in 1973 to help prevent and treat alcoholism and drug addiction. But it also has a need to feed people.

“We will use these funds to purchase food for our program participants. Many times with our grant funding, we’re restricted on purchasing food products. These dollars will actually go a long way for our adult as well as our adolescent program participants,” COSA Executive Director Shereda Finch said.

How do we raise the money?

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees. The money adds up during the month to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.